"What were they thinking?" All the photos from The Block's living and dining room reveal.

This week on The Block, the five couples renovated their living and dining rooms.

Once again, Jimmy and Tam managed to finish their space in record time, earning them lunch at Scott Cam's Melbourne apartment.

As for the other teams, it wasn't quite so easy.

While Jasmin struggled with her furniture and styling choices, Harry clashed with foreman Keith Schleiger over plumbing issues.

Despite all the drama, the five couples delivered their living and dining rooms on time.

Here are all the photos from The Block's living and dining room reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Harry and Tash, who spent $33,100 on their living and dining room space, are up first.

The father and daughter duo clashed with foreman Keith this week after Keith claimed that Harry's plumber was at fault with some work on the sewer lines. They also had some issues with their fireplace.

But in the end, they managed to deliver their space.

Out of the five teams on The Block, Harry and Tash had the biggest living and dining room space.

"It's really grand," Shaynna said.

"It's like seeing the work of a professional interior designer. There is a level of sophistication and cohesion in this room that blows me away," Neale added.

Darren loved the positioning of the furniture, which "elongated" the space, as well as the void above the living room.

Overall, the only thing the judges questioned about the space was the lack of lamps, and the patchy paint work on the fireplace.