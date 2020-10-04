"It shouldn't work but it does." All the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

This week on The Block, the five couples renovated their kitchens.

The five kitchens incorporated impressive standout features, making them all especially unique.

But that didn't stop the copying allegations.

As the couples approached the room reveal, Daniel and Jade became concerned that Luke and Jasmin may have copied their curved island bench.

"I'll let the public decide at home. If they've changed [their design], the cameras will pick that up," Daniel said.

Earlier in the week, judge Shaynna Blaze accused Luke and Jasmin of copying their children's bedroom design, which helped them win the double room reveal last Sunday.

The room in question was one from an Inside Out magazine photoshoot, which was created by The Designory.

"I showed everyone that picture while we were filming, saying it was my inspo. It wasn’t a secret," Jasmin said.

"You’re calling it inspiration. Inspiration is one thing. Completely taking someone’s idea and making it your own is another," Shaynna replied.

"We’re in a competition, and you won a room where you make money. You haven’t changed it up enough."

Here are all the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Harry and Tash, who spent $23,500 on their kitchen, are up first.

The father and daughter duo's stand out piece in their kitchen was their 4.3 metre long island bench.

"This is a catwalk," Shaynna said upon seeing the "magnificent" bench.

"If I had to describe the perfect kitchen for 2020, it would look something like this," Neale added.

The judges loved the timber flooring, plus the hidden sink and coffee machine.