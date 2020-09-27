"It's the Donald Trump of bathrooms." All the photos from The Block's double room reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After COVID-19 temporarily shut down production, the five couples returned to The Block to complete their upstairs double room.

For the double room reveal, the five teams were allowed to choose any layout – as long as they included a bathroom.

While some couples chose to create a guest bedroom upstairs, others opted to turn their space into children's bedrooms.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

In the final hours of the challenge, Luke and Jasmin were cutting it close.

In the end, Jimmy and Tam, who had already finished their double room, helped Luke and Jasmin deliver their upstairs bedroom and bathroom.

Here are all the photos from The Block's double room reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Harry and Tash, who spent $30,200 on their double room upstairs, are up first.

This week, the father and daughter duo faced several issues while completing their upstairs bathroom.

The pair realised their bathroom wall was installed incorrectly, meaning it was entirely crooked.

Regardless, they pushed on and delivered their double room (including their crooked bathroom wall).

Upon entering the upstairs area, Shaynna instantly felt that Harry and Tash's guest bedroom had a feeling of calm, whereas Neale said it was a "confident return".

The judges also loved that the bedroom could easily be used for a child, a young adult or a guest.

As for the bathroom, all three judges loved it... but they soon noticed the crooked wall.

"It's sad that an error like that can undo all of this hard work," Darren said.

Image: Nine.