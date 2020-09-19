"I'm just blown away." All the photos from The Block's master ensuite reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

This week on The Block, the five couples renovated their master ensuites.

Throughout the week, many of the couples worked around the clock to deliver their rooms.

On top of completing their master bathrooms, the teams were also grappling with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As lockdown was becoming more and more imminent during filming, it had become clear the teams would have to order absolutely everything they could need for the rest of the renovation.

Thankfully, the five teams managed to deliver their bathrooms on time.

Here are all the photos from The Block's master ensuite reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Harry and Tash, who spent $28,435 on their master ensuite, are up first.

After winning last week's room reveal, the father and daughter duo faced several issues while completing their master ensuite.

But thankfully, the judges loved it.

"It's beautifully done," Neale said, pointing out the green tiles.

"It is the perfect accompaniment to the bedroom they delivered last week."

The judges also loved the terrazzo tiles in the bathroom, and the basins, which they thought were well suited to the 1920s era.

As for the cons, the judges thought the shower screen could have been a little higher.

Regardless, Darren felt the master ensuite had an emotional pull for the buyer.