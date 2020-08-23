"The lollipop of nightmares." All the photos from The Block's Beach Box reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Get your hard hats ready, we're back for another season of The Block.

This season, the renovation reality show is based in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Brighton, where five teams will be tasked with bringing five family homes back to life.

This year's houses have been sourced from all around Melbourne and transported to Brighton, just minutes from the beach and the famous Brighton Beach Boxes.

The catch? Each of the houses are from different time periods, from the 1910s to the 1950s.

In the premiere episode of the series, the five teams - plus Scott Cam - were tasked with building and styling their very own Brighton Beach Box with a budget of $3,000 as part of the House Decider challenge.

Most importantly, the winner of the challenge would be the first team to choose the house they renovate.

So without further ado, here are The Block Beach Box reveals.

Jimmy and Tam

First up are Jimmy and Tam, a married couple from Brisbane who have a four-year-old daughter.

The judges loved the couple's yellow and white colour scheme, as well as their clever storage box hack out the front.

Judge Neale Whitaker added that he got an instant "emotional connection" to the Beach Box and we... don't get it, but okay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Image: Nine.