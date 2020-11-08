"It feels clunky." All the photos from The Block's studio and garage reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's been an incredibly challenging week on The Block.

This week, the couples worked on their final indoor spaces – their backyard studio and garage.

But with tradesmen spread thin across multiple houses, Harry and Tash, Luke and Jasmin, and Daniel and Jade all failed to deliver finished spaces this week.

During the week, Jimmy and Tam also clashed with the other contestants following claims that they have the "easiest house" on The Block.

After winning the initial house decider challenge, Jimmy and Tam were granted the chance to choose their house first.

When they selected their house, the walls in it were pre-made, making the renovation process a lot easier.

As we head into the final weeks of The Block, here are all the photos from studio and garage reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Father and daughter duo Harry and Tash, who spent $29,800, are up first.

This week, the pair struggled with their minimal budget. As a result, they weren't able to deliver entirely finished spaces.

Upon entering the garage, the judges were impressed by the Tesla power wall electric charger.

But besides that, there wasn't much else to see in the garage space.

As for the studio, the judges were disappointed to see that the plastering obviously wasn't finished in the stairwell.

"They've obviously had a really hard week," Darren said.