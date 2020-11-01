"It's a bit of a mess." All the photos from The Block's front garden reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's been another stressful week on The Block.

This week, the five couples completed their front facade and garden.

In the final days before the room reveal, the teams faced a deluge of torrential rain, making it difficult to finish on time.

With the biggest front garden on The Block, father and daughter duo Harry and Tash struggled the most to finish their front facade.

Along the way, there were a lot of tears.

But as always, the teams somehow managed to deliver their spaces in time for Sunday's room reveal.

Here are all the photos from The Block's front garden and facade reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Father and daughter duo Harry and Tash, who spent $41,987 this week, are up first.

This week, Harry and Task were faced with renovating the largest front garden on The Block.

Upon entering the front garden, the judges were impressed by the facade of the house.

"It has massive street appeal. It's so elegant and calming," Darren said.

As for the rest of the facade, Shaynna thought the choice of white bricks was the right one.

However, that's pretty much where her positive comments ended.

Overall, Shaynna thought that the garden was overcrowded.

"They've got the biggest front yard out of everybody. I did expect to see more lawn," Shaynna said. "I'm surprised by how much planting is in here. That little square of grass is not enough. There's too much clutter."

Neale, on the other hand, loved what Harry and Tash did.