"It's a bit bland." All the photos from The Block's laundry and hallway reveal.

This week on The Block, the five couples finished their house interior, working on their hallways, laundry, and more.

Described as 'Hell Week' due to the immense level of work required, the five teams were joined by The Block's 2019 All Stars teams to complete their rooms this week.

But despite the extra help, the couples still faced a lot of drama in finishing their homes.

Thankfully, all five teams completed their rooms meaning the inside of the houses are now entirely completed.

Here are all the photos from The Block's hallway and laundry reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Father and daughter duo Harry and Tash, who spent $48,470 this week, are up first.

This week, the pair delivered their hallways, storage space, and laundry.

Thanks to the dramatic height of the ceilings in House One, Harry and Tash also incorporated 24 skylights throughout their home this week.

Upon entering the foyer, the judges loved the artwork as well as the facial recognition technology that the pair had installed.

However, the judges noticed that the paintwork wasn't exactly up to scratch in the foyer.

Although Darren and Shaynna loved the chandelier in the hallway, Neale was underwhelmed by some of Harry and Tash's design choices, including their hallway runner, pendant light and artwork.

As for the laundry, Shaynna was disappointed by the lack of storage space, as there wasn't ample room for taller items, such as the ironing board.

Neale also added that he expected much more from the father and daughter duo this week.