"There is no atmosphere here." All the photos from The Block's back garden and pool reveal.

WE'VE MADE IT.

After three long months, we've made it to the final room reveal on The Block.

This week, the five couples completed their back garden, pool area, side garden and courtyard. They also fixed the defects throughout their properties.

After a season that was completely halted for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five teams were emotional and relieved to be wrapping up their time on the show.

As The Block finishes up for another year, here are all the photos from the back garden and pool reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

After having budget issues in recent weeks, Harry and Tash were left with just $25,000 to spend on their back garden and pool.

But despite their budget constraints, the father and daughter duo were able to deliver their space on time.

Upon entering the back garden, the judges loved the huge oak tree, which provided shade to the entire yard.

"That tree is everything," Shaynna said.

The judges also loved the simplicity of the space, describing it as a "resort-like feeling".

However, they questioned Harry and Tash's controversial decision to put a huge wall between the front and back garden.

"Why would they do that?" Shaynna said. "There's privacy from the front gate. You don't need privacy from the front to the back."

Harry and Tash argued that they installed the wall due to privacy issues, meaning they intend to keep it for the auction.

As for the pool area, the judges were disappointed that Harry and Tash were so constrained by their budget issues.