Why The Bachelor contestants are struggling to connect with Nick Cummins.

He’s known for his dad jokes and wacky turn of phrase, but Nick Cummins’ distinct sense of humour may just be holding him back.
Ex-bachelorettes Cat Henesy and Alisha Aitken-Radburn each told News.com.au they found it hard to connect with the Honey Badger on The Bachelor. And both pointed to Nick’s inability to make small talk as the reason why.
Cat explained she was too distracted trying to translate the former rugby player’s constant jokes to get a good banter going.
“Even if you’d try and talk about something important … he’s like, ‘you know it’s like the kookaburra on the edge of the gumtree and the field when it rains’,” she said.
“And you are sitting there going like, ‘so do you like going bushwalking?'”
Is it just me or is anyone else some what irrationally annoyed by the current love of the term "banter"?
I can't pin point why I find it so irritating, but I do.
I'm mainly here for the to and fro - are you banter shaming me now?
You know if you respond Funbun, you are complicit in the banter ;o)
"Banter," "influencer" and "content provider" all terms that make me want to punch whoever said it right into the mouth.
Oh and "gig economy."
Oh dear - I hope you never stumble across my Tinder profile! Just in case, I'm wearing a mouth-guard for all future dates ;o)
Gawd, I just tried to make a Tinder joke and was like "I don't know enough about Tinder to even make a shitty joke about it..."