Why The Bachelor contestants are struggling to connect with Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

He’s known for his dad jokes and wacky turn of phrase, but Nick Cummins’ distinct sense of humour may just be holding him back.

Ex-bachelorettes Cat Henesy and Alisha Aitken-Radburn each told News.com.au they found it hard to connect with the Honey Badger on The Bachelor. And both pointed to Nick’s inability to make small talk as the reason why.

Cat explained she was too distracted trying to translate the former rugby player’s constant jokes to get a good banter going.

“Even if you’d try and talk about something important … he’s like, ‘you know it’s like the kookaburra on the edge of the gumtree and the field when it rains’,” she said.

“And you are sitting there going like, ‘so do you like going bushwalking?'”