"Most difficult thing I've dealt with." What Cat Henesey's Instagram looks like right now.

Social commentary on The Bachelor in recent weeks has become a space to discuss bullying, intimidation, and gaslighting.

There have been countless opinion pieces, with Australians nationwide weighing in on the drama unfolding on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

But while so many have come together to condemn the behaviour of Cat Henesey, alongside Alisha and Romy, the women are now being unfairly bullied themselves, to the point that they are receiving death threats on social media.

Opening up about the experience on her Instagram story, Cat Henesey shared a devastating screenshot laden with fat-shaming and death threats.

“Hey guys I just want to address some of the things people are saying to me, I know that how I was portrayed to Australia has not necessarily been great,” she said in her Instagram story.

“So throw 25 women in a house together trying to fight for the one guy, no social media, no family, no friends, you are completely cut off from the world and you’re in a situation you’ve never dealt with before,” she continued.

The 24-year-old shared that she lost touch with herself during her time in the mansion.

“I did lose myself in this experience but I also have learnt a lot, by all means this has probably been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” she said.

“Every day I’m getting hundreds of messages telling me to kill myself, telling me I’m a waste of space, getting death threats that they want to ruin my life and end me, no matter what I did and no matter how bad, no one deserves to be spoken to like that, it’s not okay,” she continued.

She revealed that she was struggling with the cyber-bullying, adding that she was edited into the villain role on the show.

“I’m struggling really hard with this and I’m so lucky to have a great support network around me but people have got to understand that there is a lot more that goes on behind closed doors and a lot more to my personality that you didn’t see and a lot about me that wasn’t shown,” she said.

“I was pigeon-holed into a villain role and obviously they aren’t going to show me having a good time with girls,” she continued.

She finished the Instagram story on a positive note, sharing that she hopes she can reveal the complexity of her true personality now that the show is over.