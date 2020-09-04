To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

I think we can all agree, The Bachelor is getting... weird.

Bachelor Locky and the ladies are officially in lockdown and starting their virtual dates.

So far, we've watched a drama-filled group date where everyone was dressed in adult onesies, plus we saw Locky strip down to absolutely nothing for a virtual bubble bath. But most importantly, we've seen where everyone lives.

﻿Which is very distracting.

Instead of focusing on the important connections that are forming, we're checking out the various couches and cushions that they own.

But are they actually theirs???

We've done some digging to see whether the homes these women are filming from are actually the ones they live in. And well, we have some surprising answers for you.

Here's our very important investigation into whether The Bachelor contestants were actually staying in their own homes during lockdown.

Roxi

