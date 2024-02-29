Taylor Swift just told us what she really thought about her Australian shows.

Taylor Swift has told us how she really feels about the Australian leg of her Eras Tour.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer dazzled crowds with three sell-out performances at Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by four consecutive shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

In a post on Instagram, she graciously acknowledged the Swifties who journeyed from all corners of Australia to see her.

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney... what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you. I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium [four] times," she wrote on Wednesday night.

"I'll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible. I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever."