The notoriously private life of Taylor Swift's brother.

Taylor Swift is a bit of a unicorn.

She has managed to become the biggest popstar in the world, embark on sold-out world tours, and have a prolific back catalogue of albums, and shows no signs of slowing down, with another album — The Tortured Poets Society — set for release next month.

And after all of that, she still seems to be... a genuinely lovely human?

But there's another Swift sibling that we don't hear about nearly as often: Taylor's little brother Austin Swift, who's also carving out a name for himself in the entertainment world. Sure, he tends to keep things more on the private side than his chart-dominating sister. But it turns out the actor is one of his big sister's strongest supporters.

So, who is Taylor Swift's brother?

On March 11, 1992 the Swift family welcomed a new member when Austin Kingsley Swift was born. Austin arrived three years after his older sister Taylor was born in 1989.