ROAD TEST: “I tried the $39 Target tights for two days to see if they rival my expensive pairs.”

I must confess: I have a serious obsession with tights.
If I'm lounging around the house? I'll wear tights. If I can't decide what to wear on the weekend? I'll wear tights. Going to the gym? Well, that's an obvious one - you'll find me in tights.
And that was before COVID-19.
Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review festival chaps. Post continues below.
These stupidly simple-looking pants are a staple in my wardrobe that I will more than likely, never stop loving and purchasing them.
I already have way too many expensive(ish) pairs. But they all serve a different purpose.
Some are perfect for my workouts, others are purely for when I watch TV. I even have my 'nice pair' that I wear for coffee dates (again, when I can't decide what to wear).
But of course, I still need more. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This week, I tried the Target Infinity Tights that everyone's been talking about. Firstly, because they're $39 and secondly, because they have pockets.
So to see if they compare to my other, more pricey pairs, I wore them for two days while I did various activities.
Here's what I noticed.
