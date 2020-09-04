ROAD TEST: “I tried the $39 Target tights for two days to see if they rival my expensive pairs.”

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it.

I must confess: I have a serious obsession with tights.

If I'm lounging around the house? I'll wear tights. If I can't decide what to wear on the weekend? I'll wear tights. Going to the gym? Well, that's an obvious one - you'll find me in tights.

And that was before COVID-19.

These stupidly simple-looking pants are a staple in my wardrobe that I will more than likely, never stop loving and purchasing them.

I already have way too many expensive(ish) pairs. But they all serve a different purpose.

Some are perfect for my workouts, others are purely for when I watch TV. I even have my 'nice pair' that I wear for coffee dates (again, when I can't decide what to wear).

But of course, I still need more. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This week, I tried the Target Infinity Tights that everyone's been talking about. Firstly, because they're $39 and secondly, because they have pockets.

So to see if they compare to my other, more pricey pairs, I wore them for two days while I did various activities.

Here's what I noticed.

Image: Target.