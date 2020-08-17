ROAD TEST: “I tried the iconic Meghan Markle jeans to see if they're really that good.”

Once I put them on (after doing the whole jumping up and down thing) they fit comfortably and are definitely true to size. However, they aren't at all stretchy. Meaning if you are curvy, they will take a little while to get on the first time.

Also, they are made for average height people. So as you might notice in the photo, I have rolled them up a little at the bottom because there was too much material for my short legs.

They're on! Image: Supplied.

After I got them on, I wore them for a full day. I walked to work, sat at my desk for eight hours, did some shopping and walked home.

Throughout my day of wearing the jeans, I noticed two things:

Firstly, they do stretch a little after. So, if you were a little worried before about them being stiff, don't stress. As you move throughout the day, the denim loosens and becomes much more comfortable. Honestly, it doesn't take long at all.

Secondly, because of this stretch, I found that the jeans tend to fall down a little.

This might just be me, but when I wear high-waisted jeans, I like them to sit quite high around my waist and stay there. These ones started to fall off my waist after a little while, so I found myself pulling them up a bit. But I guess that's why belts were invented. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯