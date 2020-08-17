ROAD TEST: “I tried the iconic Meghan Markle jeans to see if they're really that good.”

In October 2018, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle arrived in Dubbo, New South Wales.
She was wearing a crisp white shirt, a grey checked blazer and black, skinny jeans. Specifically, Outland Denim black, skinny jeans.
The jeans, created by the Australian label, sold out within a week, and Meghan has continued to wear that same pair to various events since.
But what's so good about this particular pair of jeans? Well, fair question.
This week, I managed to get my hands on the same pair of jeans Meghan wore to work out why she and so many other women love them so much.
I considered the cut, the style, the price and of course, the comfort.
Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens wear festival chaps to work. Post continues below.
