ROADTEST: "I tried the 5-minute 'bathrobe curls' trick and I’ll never use a curling wand again."

﻿I hate curling my hair. As someone who technically has ‘curly hair’ already, you might be wondering why I even need to do it at all. Well, I have Type 2B curls which means my hair is a bit more ‘poofy’ than it is curly, a bit flatter than it is voluminous and frizzier than it is bouncy.

I usually spend about 30 minutes with a curling wand styling my long, thick hair only for it to drop to a sad, pathetic wave just hours later.

To add to this ineffectiveness, the curler’s heat is also not doing any favours to my already damaged hair. (Unsolicited backstory: I spent most of my teenage years relentlessly straightening my hair with little to no knowledge of the concept of heat damage.)

As of last week, I was still in a relationship with my hair curler, but little did my curler know, I was actively looking for alternatives.

And then one night, somewhere between WAP dance renditions and makeup tutorials, I came across an amazing curling hack on my Tiktok feed courtesy of Bri Harmon.

It promised perfect, heat-free, overnight curls and required only 5 minutes of effort.

Uh - yes please.

What’s the hack?

The hack, dubbed ‘Bathrobe Curls’, involves using the belt of your bathrobe or dressing gown and weaving it through your hair, sleeping in it and then waking up looking like an effortless goddess.

Bri’s curls looked like an off-duty model’s and as I am neither an on-duty model OR an off-duty one, let’s just say that I was frantically searching for my bathrobe at 1am that night. I had to try this technique ASAP and see if it was legit.

What you’ll need:

Bathrobe

The fluffier, the better. Image: Supplied.