We need to talk about 'Tampongate', the royal scandal that will never be shown on The Crown.

If you're not familiar with this particular royal tale, allow us to explain.

In 1993, just over a month after Prince Charles and Princess Diana had formally separated, a leaked recording of a conversation between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made global headlines.

Why? Because the late-night discussion dubbed 'Tampongate' and 'Camillagate' involved the Prince detailing how he'd very much like to get into Camilla's pants. It's important to note - this conversation was leaked to the press and published four years after it took place in 1989, when Charles and Diana were still married, and Camilla was married to her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

The transcript of part of their exchange, as reported by the Mirror, goes as follows:

CHARLES: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!

CAMILLA (laughing): What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

CHARLES: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)

CAMILLA: You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.

CHARLES: My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.

CAMILLA (laughing): Oh darling!

CHARLES: Until the next one comes through.

CAMILLA: Oh, perhaps you could just come back as a box.

CHARLES: What sort of box?

CAMILLA: A box of Tampax, so you could just keep going.

CHARLES: That’s true.

CAMILLA: Repeating yourself … (laughing). Oh, darling, oh I just want you now.

As you can imagine, the world lost its collective sh*t when this tape leaked. Not just because this unspeakable dirty talk was coming from the man who is meant to be the future King of England, but also... we can all agree it was a truly shocking attempt at phone sex, yeah?