Tag-team parenting and a 12pm bedtime: A day in the life of Tammin Sursok.

This week, we find out what life is like for Australian actress Tammin Sursok when she's not on set shooting for a movie or TV show.

Tammin Sursok has had a whirlwind two years.

After 15 years living in Los Angeles, Tammin, her director husband Sean McEwen and their two daughters packed up their lives and put everything in storage in late 2020 to move cross-country to live in Austin, Texas.

While on the road, the Pretty Little Liars star got a call from her management company telling her she had been cast in a film in Queensland, and asked whether she wanted to come home.

"I hadn't seen my family in two years, and that was a huge goal for us," Tammin told Mamamia.

In June 2021, the family-of-four quarantined for two weeks in Sydney, before heading to Queensland for Tammin to shoot You, Me and The Penguins.

But while they were in quarantine, the borders shut.

"We couldn't come into Australia for almost two years and then when we did, there was a surge [in Covid cases] and the borders closed the second day we arrived in hotel quarantine," she shared in an Instagram post in December 2021.