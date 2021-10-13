No breakfast, homeschooling and family movie nights: A day in the life of Julia Morris.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for comedian and co-host of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Julia Morris when she's not filming.

Julia Morris lives two quite different lives.

When she's filming I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! the comedian is in work mode, co-hosting alongside Dr Chris Brown and working up to 17 hours a day. But when she's home, like right now, she's mum - making breakfast, doing household chores, and raising her two teenage daughters, Ruby and Sophie.

Video via Channel 10.

Since returning from filming next year's season of the reality show in Murwillumbah, New South Wales (they pre-recorded it due to concerns surrounding COVID), Morris has re-entered another Melbourne lockdown. Her usual morning begins early with a walk.

"I am up, latte'd, and walking at 7.30am most days for an hour before it’s time to fire up my 'Mum-cha' trolley and start the breakfast service," Morris told Mamamia.

"Toast? Cereal? Porridge? Smoothie? The ladies finally settle on something different each and then... homeschooling starts."

While Morris prepares breakfast for Ruby and Sophie, the comedian and Nescafe ambassador doesn't have her first meal until midday.

"Breakfast is not really for me as I fast till lunchtime. I may treat myself to a quick two-minute break to recharge with a second cup of NESCAFE Cafe Creations Cappuccino before school starts," she said.

"Then it’s time for a quick Mummy whip around, tidying up and popping on a few loads of washing. [Before I] clean up breakfast and get the Mum-cha trolley ready for a mid-morning school snack."

After that's all done, Morris gets stuck into some spring cleaning.

"I have been using the lockdown time to have a big cull of the cupboards," she said.

"Over the years, we have lived in Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Avoca. So naturally, you gather a lot of stuff along the way, so my garage is like a sea of charity bags."