"I’ve been wearing the same outfit for years": 13 women share their style uniform.

Getting myself ready for work recently, I had a realisation that I have been wearing the same outfit for decades.

While the shapes, length and colours have changed, my overall ‘style uniform’ of jeans with a blazer, remains.

A structured blazer makes me feel like a boss, and I feel so comfortable in a pair of well-fitted jeans. Yes, I like to experiment with trends, but if I’m in need of a fashion ‘pick-me-up’ I revert to my classic and comforting staples.

I asked the Mamamia community to tell me if they also had a style uniform. Here are 11 of the best responses (plus my own) for some wardrobe inspiration.

1. Laura, jeans and a blazer.

“I love clothes but I basically have two style uniforms that I have been wearing since 1998 (albeit with different shaped jeans) and they are: a jacket and jeans, or a sweatshirt and jeans. I don't really understand skirts or summer clothes at all - it's my UK heritage, maybe? Also, I just feel most myself in structured clothes that give me either a feeling of professional confidence, or cosy comfort.”

Image: Supplied.