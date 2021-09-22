5am starts, wedding prep and ordering takeaway "too often": A day in the life of Sophie Monk.

Sophie Monk doesn't have a typical workday.

Since wrapping up filming for Beauty and the Geek, she's been busy releasing new music, preparing to host the new season of Love Island, partnering with Amazon to teach Alexa classic Aussie slang, and preparing for her wedding... all while in lockdown.

Watch Sophie Monk talks love with Mamamia. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Depending on what she has on her schedule, her mornings at home can look quite different.

"Recently I've been getting up at about 5am to do radio interviews but other days I'll sleep in till 10 or 11am," Sophie told Mamamia.

"If I do interviews, I'll wake up, have a coffee and try to exercise... which normally doesn't happen for me.

"Through lockdown, every day I'm trying to get fit and healthy like all these Instagram people and then go, I'll just do it tomorrow.

"I feel like in the first lockdown I was really good but the second one, I'm like, you know what, I'm not going to fight it. It is what it is."