S.W.A.T is best described as a mix between Criminal Minds and Law & Order, but with less pondering of clues and more running into buildings with guns while yelling, "STAY LIQUID."

You can watch season four on Binge, and the first three on Netflix where it's currently trending fourth in Australia.

It's the kind of series that wraps up nicely every episode, and in a world where things are just... not wrapping up nicely (hello COVID, yes we're looking at you), it's the kind of closure we need in our lives.

Watch: The season one trailer for S.W.A.T.



Video via Fox8

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What is S.W.A.T about?

Set in Los Angeles, S.W.A.T follows the professional and personal lives of one unit attached to the city's police department.

They're the guys who are called in when things get really hairy - think hostage situations, school shootings, drug busts and armed robberies.

The team is like a big dysfunctional but incredibly loyal family, and when the shooting and saving people part of the episodes subsides (don't worry, there's lots of that), we watch the six elite officers deal with relationships, loneliness, crazy mothers and children.

Seargent Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson Jr is the squad's leader. He grew up locally in the 'rough' neighbourhoods and was inspired to become a cop because he wanted to change the way society viewed Black Americans.