ROADTEST: 4 women, sizes 8-24, show how they style the same summer midi dress.

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it. This week, four women with different body shapes try a bright summer midi dress.

If you haven't noticed already, 2020 farewelled the tight, body-hugging dress.

This year, we've been more interested in floaty numbers we can throw on for any occasion. And we hope they're here to stay.

In particular, we've been eyeing off bright, relaxed dresses that make an effortless statement. So in the name of shopping, we tracked down one such dress and asked four women to give it a whirl.

Here, women sized 8-24 try on the Atmos&Here Clara Button Midi Dress, $89.99, which comes in Curvy sizes, and share how they styled it. (PS: it comes in black too, if that's more your speed.)

Just quickly, here's Clare Stephens reviewing non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Lily, size 8.

Image: Supplied.