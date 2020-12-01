These are the 5 easy fashion trends that will see you through this summer.

Anyone else feel like they haven't gone shopping in an entire year?

I lie. I've bought a lot of serums. But my bathroom cabinet's had enough at this point and my skin barrier is weak.

Yep, it's definitely time to pay the old wardrobe some attention. You know, that neglected cupboard in the bedroom still harbouring last year's linen pants and printed wrap dresses?

Not that there's anything wrong with bringing those out again, but if you're feeling the need for some newness, here's five really wearable, affordable buys that will literally last you through the whole season.

1. The new maxi.

It's been a minute, but maxis are back. And just as well; we all need something easy to throw on now the weather's suddenly decided it's summer. Tight clothing continues to just not be a vibe for 2020.

You've probably seen tiered maxis kicking around on your Insta feed, but if the popular tent-like shape isn't your thing, go for one with a nipped-in waist.

Or better yet, belt it. I love the look of a floaty maxi anchored with a buckle belt and chunky sandals.

There are SO many options on the market, from on-trend gingham to basic black and white, so take your pick and thank me later.