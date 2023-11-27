The original team who started Mamamia.

Mamamia may have started in my lounge room but that was the boring bit. That was me sitting in different places around my house connected to my laptop working 18 hours a day and failing to teach myself how to code while navigating comments, resizing images and writing stories fuelled by tea, ambition, adrenaline, passion, naivety and fear.

Things only ramped up once we (my husband/co-founder and I) decided we had to invest in hiring people to help us. More about that in a moment. But there was a period in between. The bit between me being entirely alone and us hiring people.

I’m not very good at remembering exact dates or even inexact dates. Working in digital media 24/7 blurs and warps your sense of time. What day even is it? But somewhere around the 18-month mark, before Jason was officially involved, when it was still just me, Mamamia had begun to build an audience. They were a passionate, smart, funny bunch of readers and commenters. Highly opinionated. Very, very loyal. And supportive. They believed in what I was trying to do – make a place for women to come and discuss things and express their opinions, in posts, in comments… to make women feel seen and heard and understood and mentally stimulated and like they belonged in a media world that made them feel like shit a lot of the time.

Watch: Mia Freedman talks about what she wishes she knew before she began Mamamia. Post continues after video.