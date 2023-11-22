EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at the first extended clip of Strife, the new TV series inspired by Mamamia.

The first extended clip for Strife is here to give you a taste of what the series, inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir Work, Strife, Balance, will look like.

The upcoming comedic drama series centres on publisher Evelyn Jones (played by Asher Keddie), who leaves a high-profile career in magazines to start her own website, with the series chronicling the highs, lows, and laughs that come with building your own business all while raising children and going through a divorce.

Strife, which was written and adapted for screen by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller, follows Evelyn as she builds her website Eve alongside a small team of women (and one man) with each episode delving into a range of topics from friendship break-downs to office dynamics, online cancellations, viral interviews and the type of varied conversations that only take place within the walls of a women's media company.

In this exclusive clip of the new Binge series, we are given a glimpse into the inner workings of Eve and a morning pitch meeting that covers everything from a "celebration of the slut" to "why the prairie dress trend is regressive" and "can flavoured yogurt treat thrush?'.

This is before Evelyn makes an appearance on an Australian morning TV show which ends in a slightly disastrous way (look, it could happen to anyone).

Take a look at this exclusive extended clip of Strife on Binge.