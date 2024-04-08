Steph Claire Smith went for a walk. Then she spotted a white van following her.

Recently, our very own Mia Freedman wrote a viral article, titled: 'Why can't we go for a f**king run?'

The response was overwhelming. And it resonated with so many women around Australia for a very good reason: At one point or another, we've all felt unsafe going for a run. Taking a walk in the park. Making our way home from work or coming home from a night out.

We all have a story where we've felt unsafe. Like something could go very wrong.

That moment when we have to share our location with friends. Call someone. Run without music in our ears. Look over our shoulder. Be hyper-vigilant.

As Mia wrote:

"We cannot be more vigilant. It's not possible. What we need now is the help of men. We need them to take up this cause as their own, to help us with the load. We need them to know how it feels to hear footsteps behind you or have your cab driver take a wrong turn and immediately wonder, 'Is this it? Is it my turn now?'

If men could feel our fear, they could never live with it. Day in, day out.

They would refuse to.

We don't have the choice."

