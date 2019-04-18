"I killed her." After stabbing his wife, Shahab Ahmed calmly called triple zero.

In February 2017, Shahab Ahmed dialled triple zero.
“What happened to your wife there tonight?” the operator asks.
“I killed her,” Ahmed calmly replies.
“How did you do that?” he’s asked.
“With knife,” he says.
Police were on the doorstep of the Sydney unit within minutes and found 29-year-old Khondkar Fariha Elahi dead in the couple’s bedroom.
She’d been stabbed 14 times.
Women and violence. Here are the hidden numbers. Post continues after video.
However despite that emergency call confession, the Bangladeshi born Australian resident has pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming partial defence of substantial impairment by abnormality of the mind.
Prosecutors have rejected a guilty plea to manslaughter.