SPOILER WARNING: Hey, if you’re here, we’re assuming you’re up-to-date with Game of Thrones because this post will contain some big ol’ Tormund-sized spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale. If you’re not caught up, come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Game of Thrones fans, our watch has ended.

On Monday night (or Monday at 11am if you were keen enough to chuck a sickie), the Game of Thrones finale wrapped up the TV series that’s dominated our lives for a decade.

For die-hard watchers of the HBO show, watching Bran Stark a.k.a the least likely person to be king end up on the now non-existent Iron Throne (thanks Drogon) was a shock.

For the rest of the population, it’s a relief not to have to smile and nod along to chats about ‘Dany’ and ‘knowing nothing’ in the office kitchen.

Need to debrief on the Game of Thrones finale? Mamamia’s Holly Wainwright and Clare Stephens unpack every confusing, surprising and infuriating detail on The Recap podcast below. Post continues after audio.

But for those of us scratching our heads as to how Bran Stark won Game of Thrones and how the rest of the surviving Stark family made it out of Westeros alive, turns out the final GoT ending was hidden in one of Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner’s tattoos all along.

In June, 2018, the 23-year-old British actress got a Stark Direwolf tattooed on her arm along with the words “the pack survives” by Sydney tattoo artist Lauren Winzer.

This was around the same time filming for Game of Thrones season 8 finished, and at the time, fans felt like the sentiment Turner decided to get inked below her elbow was a spoiler for how GoT would end – that all the Stark children (RIP Robb and Rickon) would survive the battle of Winterfell against the White Walker army, and ultimately, triumph over Cersei Lannister’s reign of Westeros.