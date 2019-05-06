The theory about Sansa Stark's hair that will completely change how you watch this season.

Don’t worry, no spoilers here. Just theories… and a new photo from after the battle.

Game of Thrones fans assemble, we’ve noticed something about Sansa Stark’s new hairstyle and we have theories.

So, we all know the almighty writers love to throw in little details. We’ve also cottoned on to the fact they enjoy changing up Sansa Stark’s hair to match her current muse.

If you throwback to Cersei’s padded up-do, Sansa was right there with her.

She also emulated Margaery Tyrell's loose curls and pinned back sides once upon a time.