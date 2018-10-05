The two crucial words missing from Nick Cummins’ rejections last night.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Ah, Honey Badger. Nick Cummins’ really went and fudged things up on last night’s The Bachelor finale, didn’t he?

After baiting us with a diamond ring and talk of “wanting to find a life partner”, the 31-year-old decided to leave the reality TV show alone, choosing neither finalists Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman.

It was a Bachelor first that’s divided opinion. On one hand, some are backing Nick for not faking feelings for the sake of a happy reality TV ending.

The other camp feel ripped off and want their money back.

Both rejection speeches from Nick to the women echoed a similar sentiment.

“I am not able with all my conscience, to wholeheartedly commit to you right now. At this point, our journey comes to an end,” the former rugby player told Sophie.

To Britt, he then said, “Right now, I can’t give 100 per cent of me to you. My head is very cloudy, right now, I’m a little bit lost, and because of that, I have to say this time has come to an end and let you go.”

Watch the madness that was last night’s Bachelor rejections again below. Post continues after video.

Nick’s rejection spiels also had one other thing in common that, regardless of his intentions, is pretty inexcusable.