'Tom Cruise scaled our fence.' 4 times celebrity children leaked salacious stories about their home life.

Growing up in a very famous family has many highs and lows.

The lows? Intense public scrutiny, strangers thinking they know you, getting grounded for trying to charter a 90-minute helicopter to visit a mate.

The highs? Money, a foot in the door of a notoriously difficult industry, getting an entire toy story to yourself.

We've rounded up a few very Famous Kid stories that peek behind the curtain of growing up in a famous family:

Romy Mars' viral TikTok after trying to charter a helicopter on her dad's credit card.

In March 2023, Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars' daughter Romy went viral after sharing a (since deleted) TikTok that shared she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland to visit a friend.

We've all been there, right?

The 16-year-old told viewers to "make a vodka pasta sauce with me because I'm grounded."

"I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend," she said.