“She controlled me my whole life.” Everything we know about Madonna’s six kids.

One thing's for sure: Madonna’s kids – all six of them – sure are growing up fast.

With Lourdes in the news thanks to a revealing interview in which she referred to her famous mum as a “control freak,” we thought it perfect timing to unpack the complicated and fantastical lives of the Material Girl singer’s packed household.

Lourdes Leon, aka “Lola”, 25.

Lourdes, is the singer’s oldest daughter, with her father being Madonna’s former personal trainer Carlos Leon.

And a surprise for many, Madonna is a pretty strict mum according to Lourdes.

“The list of things I wasn’t allowed to do is never-ending,” she said in an open conversation with Interview Magazine this week.

Watch: Check out Mamamia's Wonder Women round-up, featuring Madonna. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

“My mum is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life.”

There’s not much of a leg up available for Madonna’s kids once they reach a certain age, with the children expected to be financially independent when they’ve graduated from high school. She’s not the only celebrity with that expectation.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that.”

“I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘my kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you.”