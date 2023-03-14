'Are you trying to tell us something?' All the hidden details in Daisy Jones & The Six.

As soon as you start watching Daisy Jones & The Six, you immediately want to know everything about it.

Like do Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne end up together?

Is it based on Fleetwood Mac?

Can I pull off flares?

Is there a time machine I can use to go back to the 1970s to live the Stevie Nicks/Daisy Jones life I was actually destined for?

Watch the Daisy Jones & The Six official trailer.

It's the kind of show that completely absorbs you. You want to live in its world and breathe in its stale cigarette smoke.

It's also the kind of show that knows that, and the series is peppered with lots of tiny details guaranteed to make you even more obsessed.

Based on Taylor Jenkin Reid's bestselling book of the same name, the 10-part series is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly.