'I’m a beauty editor who just turned 31. Here are 5 things I’ve learnt about my skin.'

Sure - the changes are very small, subtle and sneaky - but gosh, they're happening.

If you're in your 30s like me, you'll notice your moisture literally gets TAKEN from you, your collagen decides to go on an extended holiday, and your lines and wrinkles start doing the MOST to take the spotlight.

Listen: In your 20s? Listen to our bonus weekend episode on absolutely EVERYTHING you need to add to your skincare routine in your 20s. Post continues below.

For this reason, my skin's needs have changed - and there are a few different things I've been doing in my routine to reflect this.

So, on that note, here are five of the main things that have happened to my skin in my 30s.

1. The breakouts. They don't stop.

Remember when you were a teenager and you used to get breakouts and you were all like, 'I can't wait until I'm a grown-up and won't have to deal with pimples'? And then you were an adult?? And the breakouts didn't... stop?

HA.

My breakouts come in waves. Some weeks I'll have clear skin, and other weeks I'll have deep cystic baddies, pulsating around my chin. I'm pretty sure it's a combination of hormones/trying eleventy million products a week/stress, but the main thing that's changed is how I manage them.

Because breakouts in your 30s are very different to breakouts in your teens. Instead of dealing with clogged pores and bacteria, you're more than likely dealing with fluctuating hormones – which will usually pop up on the chin, jawline, and cheeks.