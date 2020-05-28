Pores. We spend hours looking at them in the mirror (or in video chat meetings) and hundreds of dollars trying to get rid of them.

Whether you feel like yours are too big or too greasy, or that they take up a rude amount of real estate on your nose, every single one of us has pores on our faces. And we’d bet almost every single one of us has also Googled ‘hot to get rid of pores’ at least once.

Yes, we spend a lot of energy complaining about our pores, but have you ever stopped to wonder… what are pores and what do they actually do?

Turns out, pores are pretty misunderstood. They have feelings, too. But once you get to know your pores, you can come to an arrangement whereby they do all the important things they’re meant to, without bothering the rest of your face.

Keep scrolling for every single question you’ve ever had about your pores, answered.

What are pores and what is their purpose?

Biologi’s Dermal Specialist Lucy Macdougald says while pores can be bloody annoying, especially if you have really visible ones, they actually do a few jobs to keep you and your skin healthy.

“Pores allow sweat to escape through our skin, which acts as a functionality to help cool you down. Secondly, pores let oil come out, which gives toxins a way to escape while allowing the skin to stay moisturised. Lastly, pores are also the opening of our hair follicles which sit beneath our pores,” she told Mamamia.

How do pores get blocked?

Macdougald says it’s not just one thing, but a combination of factors like “excess oil production, dry skin or not cleansing and exfoliating properly.”