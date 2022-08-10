Here's exactly how a skincare scientist clears her breakouts.

Anyone else breaking TF out right now? Because SAME. Is it the weather? The products we're using? Our skin just being a jerk? A combo of all three? WHO KNOWS.

A dermatologist, probably.

But seeing as we're all in the same boat, we thought it was a good time to have a nosy into other people's routines and see what they're doing to clear their skin.

Watch: Speaking of skin, here's seven ways to improve yours while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And what better place to start than peeking into skin scientist, face wizard and author of Your Best Skin, Hannah English's routine (she's also a member of Mamamia's You Beauty Collective, btw).

A rather good place to start, indeed.

Hannah recently posted a clip on her TikTok (ms_hannah_e) captioned: 'Skincare changes that helped clear my breakouts' - and who doesn't love some free skincare advice?

She said, "When we attack and punish our skin the acne gets worse, so hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!"

According to Hannah, these are the eight core 'rules' she uses to help clear up her skin.

1. Thorough but gentle cleansing.

2. Niacinamide.

3. Less exfoliation, more lightweight hydration.

4. Support that skin barrier.

5. Consistency with retinoids.

6. Sunscreen.

7. No wipes.

8. Give back instead of taking away.

Are you taking notes?