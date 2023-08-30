'Siren eyes' vs. 'doe eyes': The viral makeup trend that changes your eye shape.

If you've been slinking around the interwebs as of late, chances are you've come across the viral 'siren eyes' versus 'doe eyes' trend.

And while viral TikTok trends come and go quicker than you have the chance to try them, we're officially calling it: these two makeup looks are going to stick around. Because they can single-handedly change your entire eye shape.

Don't believe us?

Just look at our friend Kelly McCarren on this week's episode of You Beauty:

'Doe eyes' (left) vs 'siren eyes' (right)

Pretty crazy, no?

The comparisons are WILD.

"It's all about your eye shape," explained Kelly. "Different people will suit different things. I suit a 'doe eye' more. I can suit a little bit of a 'siren eyes' look, but something for that's quite hectic like this, I don't have that much eyelid real estate on show."