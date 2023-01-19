Apparently there's a big difference between 'Millennial eyeliner' and Gen Z eyeliner.

"If your winged eyeliner is stuck in 2016 but you want it to look like it's in 2023, I'm going to show you how," she begins.

And yes, please. Do go on...

She starts by telling me there's one major difference between these two eyeliner looks - and the secret is all in the application technique.

She goes on to say the eyeliner she's using in this tutorial is Maybelline, and yes sweetie that's great. But the technique, TELL US ABOUT THE TECHNIQUE.

"Let me show you what you have been doing - we can correct it."

She said the old way of doing it involves starting with the eyeliner in the middle of our eyelid drawing a sharp line/wing outwards.

"Again, this is the old way. It's no good anymore," she adds.

Coolcoolcool.

Instead, she applies it from the bottom of her eye and not in the middle like I've been doing for the past 117 years.