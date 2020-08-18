There are 8 main eye shapes. Here's the best eye makeup tip to accentuate yours.

Although makeup is all-inclusive, there are some tips and tricks depending on your facial features to suit you the best.

Here's how to clean your beauty products. Post continues below.

Eye makeup can change up your whole face, especially if you know which eye shape you're blessed with. There are eight main eye shapes, so read on to discover which one is you – and how best to flatter your peepers with some help from celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney (including her number one tip to accentuate each shape.)

And heads up: it's easier than you think.

﻿

Almond eyes.

Image: Getty.﻿

"Most eye looks suit this eye shape," Tobi explained to Mamamia.

"To create a beautiful eye look, shade a darker shadow into the crease and pull the shape upwards and outwards for a more striking look."