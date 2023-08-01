After Miley Cyrus released the video for 'Wrecking Ball', Sinéad O'Connor wrote her an open letter.

Following the death of legendary musician Sinéad O'Connor, a viral moment from 2013 involving the singer and Miley Cyrus has resurfaced.

The activist and performer, originally from Dublin, died on July 26 after being found unresponsive in her home.

O'Connor was a pop icon in music but she was also undoubtedly a divisive public figure marred by her controversies over the years.

One such example was her open letter to Miley Cyrus in 2013.

The feud began after Cyrus told Rolling Stone that the music video for her song 'Wrecking Ball' had largely been inspired by 'Nothing Compares 2 U', a song written by Prince and most famously covered by Sinéad.

Both singles are breakup ballads and in Cyrus' famous music video, she is undressed and riding on a wrecking ball. In some clips, she is crying into the camera, much like O'Connor's own music video.

In response to Miley's controversial music video, in an open letter O'Connor urged the singer to rein it in and warned her of the dangers of the music industry.

"I wasn’t going to write this letter, but today I’ve been dodging phone calls from various newspapers who wished me to remark upon your having said in Rolling Stone your 'Wrecking Ball' video was designed to be similar to the one for 'Nothing Compares'," she wrote in a letter originally published on her website.