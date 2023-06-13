30 years ago, Sinéad O’Connor was cancelled for a stunt on SNL. The world owes her an apology.

In 1992, after going off-script in a segment on NBC weekly staple Saturday Night Live, Sinead O'Connor was banned from the show – and the network – for life.

After performing a rendition of Bob Marley's 'War' on the SNL stage, Sinead ripped up a photograph of the Pope as she declared, “Fight the real enemy”.

The outrage was swift, all-encompassing and unforgiving: the singer was exiled and her career would never recover.

After performing a rendition of Bob Marley's 'War' on the SNL stage, Sinead ripped up a photograph of the Pope as she declared, "Fight the real enemy".



Video via SNL.

Almost two weeks after the controversial moment, as Sinead appeared at a Bob Dylan tribute concert at Madison Square Garden, she was booed off stage when she attempted to sing 'War' once more.

After the stunt, while Sinead continued to release music, she never had another chart-topper like her breakout album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got which featured the Prince cover, 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

Madonna spoke out against the Irish singer at the time. "I think there is a better way to present her ideas rather than ripping up an image that means a lot to other people," she told The Irish Times. "If she is against the Roman Catholic Church and she has a problem with them, I think she should talk about it."