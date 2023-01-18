Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got engaged in 2012. Then, Nick Jonas wrote a song.

Before we were dancing in our underwear to Miley Cyrus' new banger break-up anthem, Flowers (surely it's not just me?) and dissecting all the clues that it references her decade-long on and off relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, there was Niley.
For those of a certain age, Niley needs no explanation.
The term is the couple name of Nick Jonas and Cyrus, who dated from June 2006 to December 2007, beginning when they were each just 13 years old.
The relationship lasted about 18 months, but lived on much longer in songs, interviews and of course, the relentless gossip of teenagers.
Watch: Miley's latest video, for 'Flowers'.