Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got engaged in 2012. Then, Nick Jonas wrote a song.

At the time, Cyrus and Jonas were both Disney Channel royalty, and their relationship played a major role in informing that era of teen celebrity.

For a number of years, young fans wondered about the possibility of a reunion, watched as the exes continued to interact during events for the Mouse, and speculated about the rumoured 'love triangle' involving Selena Gomez.

Famously, Cyrus moved on for good after meeting Hemsworth on the set of their film The Last Song.

They dated for three years before getting engaged in mid-2012, when she was 19 and he was 22.

Four months later, during an October 2012 Jonas Brothers concert, Jonas played something no one had ever heard before.

It was a song called 'Wedding Bells', where he recalled how he felt when Cyrus told him about her nuptial plans.

Its chorus featured the lyrics: "No, I don't wanna love if it's not you, I don't wanna hear the wedding bells prove, that we can't try one last time".

Assuming it to be about Cyrus was a pretty easy bow to draw, but Jonas made it even more obvious with a reference to June 11, the date they met for the very first time in 2006.

"You have to write a song and apologise for it later," he told a New York crowd about the song.

"I don't know that I've ever written a song that makes me as uncomfortable as this song does... and although it's not the way I feel at this moment in time, hopefully this gives you a glimpse into what that experience was like for me."