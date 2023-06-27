'A secret fling.' Why everyone is talking about Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer Lawrence has addressed speculation that she and her The Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth had an affair while he was still with Miley Cyrus.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, the actress, who is currently on a press tour for her new film No Hard Feelings, played the game Plead The Fifth.

Host Andy Cohen asked her to set the record straight on whether anything happened between the actors.

Rumours have been circulating about a "secret fling" for some time, following Cyrus' 'Flowers' music video.

In it, the singer wears a gold Saint Laurent dress similar to the one Lawrence had worn at the first The Hunger Games film premiere in 2012, where she posed alongside Hemsworth and her other co-star, Josh Hutcherson.

"There was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus," Cohen said.

Before he could even finish the question, the 32-year-old actor cut him off.

"Not true," she said.

"Can you please respond to this?" Cohen continued.

"I would love to. It's not true. Total rumour," Lawrence responded.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1. Image: Lionsgate.