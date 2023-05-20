'We got put on a blind date.' 7 things we learned from Miley Cyrus' new Vogue interview.

Earlier this week, mega superstar Miley Cyrus appeared on the cover of British Vogue's June 2023 issue.

The 30-year-old singer and actor, who shot to fame after starring in Hannah Montana, also sat down for a rare interview to accompany it.

In it, she reflects on her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, becoming sober and her struggles with fame.

Here are the biggest takeaways from her latest interview.

1. She's done with stadium tours.

Yep, you read that correctly. The pop star doesn't want to perform for large audiences anymore.

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love," she told the publication.

"There’s no connection. There’s no safety. I guess it’s pretty hard to people-please 100,000 individuals simultaneously.

"It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating."

2. She has a new boyfriend.

Cyrus has also opened up about her relationship with partner Maxx Morando for the first time.

While it's not clear when exactly the pair met, Cyrus said they started dating "a couple of summers back".