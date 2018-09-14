"The gym tights confession that shocked... and then intrigued me."

It always starts with a friend of a friend.

“My best mate refuses to wear undies to the gym,” a friend told me over dinner.

No.

“Yeah,” she continued, enthusiastically. “She says she just hates having a visible panty line so ditched them altogether. I worry that the seam would get all up in my bits…”

We then talked about sweat, or a surprise period, or even an unfortunate mid gym-session wardrobe malfunction where a hole appears out of nowhere and suddenly you’re charged with indecent exposure (which, honestly, no one has time for).

To be clear, there was no judgement. Only curiosity.

So I dug a little further.

It turns out going without underwear under your yoga pants is totally A Thing. Thus, there are two – nay – make that THREE types of gym goers.

The Free Vags: These women are all about freeing the vag, letting it breathe and setting it free from the tyranny of panty lines.

2. The Vag Protectors: These women would like their vags to be supported during exercise. They don’t care even a little bit about panty lines and are, instead, more embarrassed about their heavy breathing and inability to do a push up.

3. The G-Stringers: These women are a HYBRID. They address the panty line issue, but also like a lil’ bit of coverage over their lady hole.

According to a survey done by Cottonelle, approximately 8% of women can be classified as Free Vags.

Around 25% of women dabble, oscillating between freeing the vag and supporting it.

Fiona told Mamamia, “I heard one day that some women didn’t wear undies [during exercise] and so I thought I would try it and honestly it’s so much better.