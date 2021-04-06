"I was completely immobilised." Dani and Lily were only 14 when they were sexually assaulted.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers

Two school students have shared their experiences of being sexually assaulted at the age of 14, adding their voices to the conversation Australia is having right now about rape culture and consent.

Danielle Villafana, now 17, was on a public train when she was assaulted.

"I was so so scared, I didn’t think there was anything else I could do but freeze and wait it out," she told The Project on Monday night.

There were others on the train at the time, but no one did or said anything. Dani says her attacker was someone she'd previously trusted.

A few weeks after the attack, Dani broke down at school and told a teacher who called the police.