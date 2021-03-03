The disturbing stories of sexual assault coming out of our country's wealthiest schools.

"I didn’t feel comfortable anymore."

"We were both 18 at schoolies, he was a [redacted] boy. One night he kept mouthing to me 'I want to f**k you' and eventually got me into a corner and made out with me, at first I was okay with it. It wasn’t until later when he was locked out of his room and had to sleep in my bed that night, [and] I was tired and wanted to go to sleep. He came onto me and at this point I didn’t feel comfortable anymore but didn’t know how to tell him no. He kept pressuring me to have sex even after telling him I was unsure (especially as I was still a virgin at this point). He kept pressuring and I eventually gave in. He told me we could stop at any point, whilst I still felt uncomfortable throughout the whole experience I had asked him a few times if we could possibly stop, he would say okay but kept going until eventually he told me to go down on him to swallow his semen. For a while I didn’t think there was anything wrong with what happened as I never strongly said no to him, however after awhile I realised that me being uncomfortable the whole time and asking him to stop was consent in itself."

"I ignored the constant feeling of shame and trauma."

"I was out clubbing with my friends one night and we met up with some friends from [redacted]. There was one guy I haven’t met before in that group but we hit it off. After a few hours we all decided to kick on at his house. In the Uber there, he and I were in the far back seats of the car and he started feeling over my underwear, which I was okay with and I went along with it. I don’t drink ever and prefer not too, but he bought me a couple shots of Fireball at the club which I was hesitant to drink at first but he kept encouraging me and making me feel bad since 'he spent his money on them for me'. So I was pretty out of it on two shots of strong alcohol and I’m extremely lightweight so my head was spinning in the Uber and I easily could’ve passed out if I closed my eyes. By the time we got to his house I was stumbling everywhere and I was conscious enough to talk clearly but not enough to hold myself up physically. Later that night, he told me I was sleeping in his bed and our friends were taking the other room so I just went along with it. We started hooking up and having consensual sex. All of the sudden he started penetrating me in my anus, something I had never done before nor did I want too. I was too weak to physically stop him and it hurt so much I started crying but he didn’t see, and took the sounds as a sign to keep going. After a while he finished and asked if I had done that before and I said no, to which he replied 'well, now you can say you have.' I was shaken and my head was pounding, and eventually we fell asleep. After that, when I explained what happened to my friends, I kept making excuses for him by saying that 'he’s bisexual, anal is just normal for him so it’s whatever.' I ignored the constant feeling of shame and trauma for weeks. Instead I laughed it off and hoped the feeling would go away. It never has."