'I was raped at 13. My perpetrator’s punishment was 200 hours of community service.'

When Ashleigh Rae’s rapist was sentenced, she froze.

She was being told to move - to clear the way for the next case - but she couldn't move her arms or her legs. It was like she was experiencing sleep paralysis, except she was awake and inside a courtroom.

“I cried. I just stood there crying. I didn't know what to make of it,” she tells Mamamia.

When Ashleigh was 13 years old, she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on a family camping trip.

Michael Johnson, then 18, repeatedly raped the Year 8 student and as a result, she experienced debilitating trauma.

In 2017, when Ashleigh was in her mid-twenties, she walked into her local police station to report her rapist. It came four years after she had suffered a mental breakdown and was diagnosed with chronic PTSD.

In January 2020, her rapist pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and one count of an indecent act with a child, for the 2004 and 2005 offences.

But Johnson wouldn’t spend even one night behind bars despite his admission that he repeatedly raped a child. Instead, he was sentenced to 200 hours of community corrections order.

“I don't think someone who has committed offences against a child should be picking up rubbish or scrubbing graffiti and then going to therapy. I don’t believe that’s rehabilitative," Ashleigh says.

“I just thought, 'Really? That's going to teach them not to commit sexual assaults? That's going to instill a lesson about rape?' I don't think so.”

Johnson was also put on the sex offender registry for life. Until he wasn’t.

Exactly two months after his sentence, Ashleigh picked up the phone from an unknown number.

“It was the sex offender registry saying that the offender was applying for an exemption and that he was probably going to get it,” she recalls.

He did. Ashleigh’s offender was taken off the sex offender register because he was between the age of 18 and 19 years old when he committed the crime.